Artists to show their recent works at over 25 merchants in Chappaqua

Every art lover will find a work to enjoy in the Northern Westchester Artists Guild show this June, as the 3rd Annual Art Around Town comes to Chappaqua. Art Around Town features some of the best local artists from the Tri-State area who are hosted by the generosity of 25 plus merchants in Chappaqua and highlights the diversity of area talent.

The event kicks off on Thursday June 1st at 5 p.m. and the opening night festivities will go to 8:30pm. HGSH Acapella group will be preforming and all the participating merchants will have mini receptions in their stores. Visitors can pick up an event map of participating merchants and artists at the main tent in front of Desires By Mikolay.

Art Around Town is easily enjoyed by the community. The art will be available for viewing and purchase during June and in conjunction with each establishment’s business hours, or by appointment. The event will conclude at the end June. During the opening hours artists will also have small works and objects d’art, related to their practice for sale.

The Northern Westchester Artists Guild is a group of artists from the Tri-State area, bringing their creative arts to venues around Westchester’s neighborhoods. Both emerging and established artists present their work allowing viewers the opportunity to appreciate and purchase quality art one can live with.

For more information, visit https://www.nwartistsguild.org