The Small Town Theater Company Presents: Steel Magnolias

Dates/Locations: May 12 • 13 • 8PM

The Hergenhan Center • Armonk, NY

Synopsis

Steel Magnolias met with immediate critical and popular acceptance in its premier New York production. The play is alternately hilarious and touching and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters.

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

Laura Donaldson

Shelby

Laura was last seen in our production of Talley’s Folley as well as Dangerous Liaisons. She has performed both professionally and locally for over 20 years. Favorite roles include Fantine in Les Miserables, Doralee in 9 to 5, Florence in Chess, Ellen in Miss Saigon, Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy, Cathy in The Last 5 Years, Julie Jordan in Carousel, The Witch in Into the Woods and the title role in Violet.

Colleen Fay

Truvy

Colleen was last seen in The Small Town Theater Company’s production of How I Learned to Drive. She has also been seen in The Vagina Monalogues at the Sandbox Theater.

Irene Howard

Ouiser

Irene has been entertaining audiences for nearly four decades portraying every Broadway belter from Mama Rose to Reno Sweeney to Miss Hannigan on every stage from the “Church Circuit” to the Westchester Broadway Theatre to Lincoln Center. She met husband Jay while starring opposite him in Annie Get Your Gun more than 30 years ago and they are still waging the “Battle of the Sexes” in New Fairfield, CT.

Liz Harrington

Annelle

Liz Harrington is proud to be making her Small Town Theatre Company debut in a favorite role. Recent roles include: Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Mandy in Time Stands Stills, Esther in Meet Me in St. Louis, and Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof. She first had the privilege of playing Annelle in 2010 with the Harrison Players.

Nellie O’Brien

M’Lynn

Nellie has performed in many national and local venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Westchester Broadway Theatre, Tarrytown Music Hall, The Emelin Theatre, Salt City Center and The Performing Arts Foundation. She has TV, radio, voiceovers, comedy improv and cabaret to her credit and was a recipient of the Irene Ryan Award for Excellence in Acting.

Misti Tindiglia

Clairee

An award winning actress, Misti works in independent films (three have gone to the Cannes Film Festival), commercials, animated films, voice overs, industrials and appears on stage in theaters throughout the New York area. Favorite role is Katharine Gerad in Mothers and Sons. SAG-AFTRA

Tom Kramer

Director

Tom has acted and directed at The Small Town Theatre Company. Acting roles include Charlotte von Mahlsdorf in I Am My Own Wife, Ben Franklin in 1776, Oscar Wilde in Gross Indecency, Malvolio in Twelfth Night, and The Steward in Into The Woods. Pays Tom directed include Follies, Gypsy, The Grapes of Wrath, Master Class, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, A Little Night Music, Evita, and Fiddler on the Roof.