“The Nazi Hunters” Author & Award Winning Lecturer Andrew Nagorski to Speak April 26

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center and Iona College will sponsor the William H. Donat Shoah Commemoration with distinguished award winning lecturer, Andrew Nagorski. Mr. Nagorski will discuss “The Nazi Hunters.”

He will talk about those who searched for and prosecuted Nazis at the Nuremberg and Dachau trails. Mr. Nagorski spent more than three decades as a foreign correspondent and editor for Newsweek. Both of his more recent books Hitlerland: American Eyewitnesses to the Nazi Raise to Power (Simon & Schuster 2012) and The Nazi Hunters (Simon & Schuster 2016) have received critical acclaim.

There will be a book signing opportunity and books will be available for purchase.

This event will be held on April 26, 7:30 PM at Iona College’s Ryan Hall, 715 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10801.

For more information, please contact Julie Scallero (914)696-0738 or jscallero@hhrency.org

